SOUTH AUSTIN

Kite Fest returning

March 29 to Zilker Park

The ABC Kite Fest has announced details for its 91st year, returning March 29 to Zilker Park, 301 Nature Center Drive.

The festival annually welcomes more than 40,000 Austinites to watch thousands of colorful kites over the park and to enjoy local eats and drinks, a kite showcase and contest, a children’s concert and other entertainment.

Highlights this year include MossFest, a children’s concert presented by Texas Mutual from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the Exchange Club Community Kite Showcase & Contest from 1 to 3 p.m.; the Capital Factory Corporate Kite Contest from 3 to 5 p.m.; the Kids Club area; the High Flyer Club for attendees interested in VIP features; the Pet Zone off-leash pet playground; and the Active All Day health and fitness area presented by Zevia.

For festival information: abckitefest.org.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS

Lecture to tackle

driverless cars

A University of Texas Energy Symposium lecture, “Will Electric & Driverless Cars Decarbonize Transportation?,” will take place from 12:30 to1:45 p.m. Tuesday in Avaya Auditorium, 201 E 24th St.

Costa Samaras, associate professor in civil and environmental engineering at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, will lead the free lecture.

No RSVP is required.

CENTRAL TEXAS

Catholic Charities gets

grant from St. David’s

Catholic Charities of Central Texas has been awarded an innovation grant focused on implementing intergenerational programs through the St. David’s Foundation.

The grant will allow Catholic Charities to conduct research, planning and outreach in advance of offering supportive services for Central Texas families headed by a grandparent, or “grandfamilies.” It will develop a community engagement plan by working with and through stakeholders and residents to address issues affecting the well-being of rural grandfamilies.

CENTRAL TEXAS

Hemp seminars set

for Wednesday, Thursday

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host First Things — Considerations for Industrial Hemp in Texas, a series of educational seminars on industrial hemp production, Wednesday and Thursday.

The series will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at East Travis County Service Center, 6011 Blue Bluff Road, 512-854-9600; 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Wilco Way, Room 226, Georgetown, 512-943-3300; and 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday at 901 Williamson Road, Buda, 512-393-2120.

The registration fee is covered at the Austin meeting, but is $20 for the Georgetown and Buda locations. There is no charge for state employees or educators.

For more information: agrilifeextension.tamu.edu//hemp.

American-Statesman staff