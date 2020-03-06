SAN ANTONIO — The Waxahachie Lady Indians finished in fourth place at the Brennan Golf Tournament held at The Golf Club of Texas.

The team shot 355 the first day and came back on the second day with an impressive 343, just one shot out of third place.

The Lady Indians were led by Baylie Paris, who shot 84-82 and Marisabel Garza who had scores of 88-85. Other scores were Kayli Nash and Ana Herrin who both had 91-88. Vanessa Garza had 100-98 and Allison Heflin with a 98-97.

The girls will be in action next on March 20-21 at Southern Oaks in Burleson.

JV teams shine

The Waxahachie JV Girls took third place on Monday in the Waxahachie JV Golf Tournament held at the Waxahachie Golf Club.

The Lady Indians shot 395. They were led by Meredith Hallett, who shot 96. Other scores were Rhonda Springer 97, Breanna Andersen 96, Sydney Rodriguez 100, Azzy Lozano 102, and Ava Workman 106.

The girls' next tournament will be on March 17 at Lake Arlington.

The Waxahachie Indian boys, meanwhile, placed second overall and shot 349 as a team. The Indians were led by Daylin Sheehan (86), Cameron Krawiec (87), Scotty Marshall (87), Gabe Perez (89) and Joseph Celsur (92).

The M3 squad placed fourth overall with a 367.

The M2 Squad will play at Mansfield National on March 17 and they will finish up with the M3 squad at Lake Arlington on March 25.