A lot has happened in the three months that followed the untimely death of Coleman Junior High student Spencer Nobles.

The teen’s mother, Delecia Nobles, 34, gave birth to a baby girl born prematurely. The name Prezlee-Ann was given to her by the big brother she did not get to meet.

“She came early. She came four days after the funeral. She wasn’t due until the fifth of March,” Nobles shared.

Nobles will one day tell Prezlee-Ann all about her brother, known by his entire school and neighborhood for his bubbly personality.

The Daily Light sat down with Nobles ahead of the first Spencer Nobles Business Dinner at Coleman dedicated to his memory, Tuesday.

“I think it’s awesome, that way he will always be remembered,” the mom of four surviving children smiled.

She spoke candidly, however, about some of the poor decisions she said may be to blame for her loss.

“A disobedient child will have short days,” said Nobles pointedly.

She also offered some advice to parents, admitting that she fell short of the biblical directive to “train a child in the way he should go.”

“As soon as they go to school, go through their rooms, look under their mattresses, dig through their stuff, all of that,” Nobles advised. “Cut their phones off at 9 o’clock, take it and don’t let them put a pin on it… You tell them what to do, they don’t tell you.”

The 34-year-old maintains she still has very little information about the circumstances surrounding Spencer’s shooting death.

“We really and truly do not know what happened to my baby. I don’t know,” she said.

Nobles previously said it was an accident.

The Waxahachie Police Department was dispatched at around 10:14 p.m. on Jan. 23 to the 800 block of E. Main Street following reports of gunshots being fired.

Police said Spencer was located inside his home with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Nobles said she now lives in a new home after being unable to bear living inside the house where her son was shot.