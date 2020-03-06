Aaron Tesei allowed three hits in four innings for the win on Thursday night, and the Waxahachie Indians plated seven runs in the bottom of the fourth en route to a 10-0 five-inning run-rule victory over Bryant (Ark.), closing out an opening-day split for the Tribe at the Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament at the WHS turf field.

Leading the way at the plate was Austin Elbert, who batted 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Tesei was 2-for-2 with an RBI and scored two runs, and Grayson Smith, who set down the side in order in relief of Tesei, had an RBI triple in the home half of the fifth to trigger the run rule.

The Indians (3-4) scored their first two runs on separate balk calls. They broke on top in the first inning as Tesei scored from third base, and in the third inning, another call allowed Caleb Perry to touch home from third.

In the fourth, the floodgates opened for the Indians. Bryce Marquardt and Tesei each singled in a run, then an error resulted in a run and Marquardt scored on a wild pitch. The Indians weren’t done, however, as BG Winn drew a bases-loaded walk and Elbert singled home two more to make it 9-0.

The visiting Hornets, a four-time Arkansas state baseball champ who beat the Indians 6-0 in last year’s Dulin Memorial, had threatened to score in the top of the first inning after a walk, a passed ball and a line single. But Tesei threw out a runner at the plate on a squeeze attempt when he fielded the bunt and threw home to catcher Jaxon Crow, who applied the tag.

In the first game of the day for WHS, the Indians suffered a 6-1 loss to Duncanville. The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when the Panthers broke on top with four runs.

Duncanville’s Rodney Haywood went the distance, holding WHS to five hits. Campbell Sullivan was 2-for-3 with a double, and DJ Hollywood had the Indians’ lone RBI in the bottom of the fifth, driving in Marquardt, who had tripled ahead of him.

Because of field conditions at Richards Park, all of Thursday’s games were relocated to WHS.

The Dulin Memorial was scheduled to continue Friday with five total games at Richards Park and one, Mansfield Legacy vs. Bryant, at the WHS turf field. The Indians were slated to host Midlothian at 5 p.m. and Birdville afterward, with the Indians closing out against Legacy at Richards Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Tribe will play in the Fort Worth Medford tournament starting next Thursday and will open with a rematch against Duncanville at Arlington Heights High School at 1:30 p.m.