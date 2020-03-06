Cleansing their palate completely from a tough tournament last weekend, the Waxahachie Lady Indians posted a ten-spot in the very first inning and completely dominated DeSoto in three innings, 16-0, in Tuesday’s District 7-6A softball opener at the WHS softball diamond.

Senior Hope David finished 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, a two-run double and six total runs batted in. Kadin Vire added two hits, Sam Christian had three RBI and Roo Stone walked all three times at the plate, scoring three runs.

Kylee Raney allowed only a bunt single in three innings, striking out seven for the win.

The Lady Indians (8-6, 1-0) had eight total hits and took advantage of six DeSoto errors. All nine WHS batters had at least one run scored.

WHS is competing in the Coppell-Marcus tournament this weekend, their third and final tourney of the regular season.

Friday’s contests were scheduled at Marcus High School in Flower Mound against rival Ennis at 1 p.m. and against co-host Marcus afterward. On Saturday, they will close out in Coppell against The Colony at 11 a.m. and against the co-host Cowgirls at 3 p.m.