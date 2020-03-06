In a tight battle for playoff positioning in District 7-6A, the Waxahachie High boys’ soccer team suffered a 3-0 loss to Grand Prairie on Tuesday night.

The Gophers took a 1-0 lead before halftime, then added two insurance goals in the second half.

The Indians (11-5-5, 3-5-5) were scheduled to host Mansfield Summit on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., then will be off for what amounts to a very long spring break. Their final two matches of the regular season won’t be until March 17 at South Grand Prairie and March 20 at home vs. Mansfield.

WHS sits in fifth place at 14 points in the 7-6A standings and trailed Mansfield Lake Ridge by just two points entering Friday’s action.

7-6A girls: WHS 9, GP YWLA 0

GRAND PRAIRIE — The third-place Lady Indians had nine different players score a goal each as they routed Grand Prairie Young Women’s Leadership Academy on Tuesday night.

WHS (15-3-2, 9-3) led 6-0 at halftime.

The Lady Indians had a bye Friday night and will host Mansfield Summit on Monday at 7:30 p.m. They will follow with a Wednesday night trip to Cedar Hill.