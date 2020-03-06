Friday forecast for Austin: It’s finally Friday! We love a Friday! The end of the work week will be cloudless and temperatures will be just right.

Skies will be sunny throughout the day as temperatures rise to a high around 69 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Normally on March 6 in Austin, the high temperature is 70 degrees and the low is 49 degrees, according to climate data.

Temperatures will decrease at night to a low near 45 degrees with mostly clear skies, forecasters said.

The weekend will see temperatures in the 60s and 70s, with a slight chance of rain on Sunday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 64. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 48.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 71. South-southeast winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 60.

Monday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 75. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 63.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 61.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 78.