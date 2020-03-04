6:55 a.m. update: The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive in South Austin have been reopened, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

"Drive carefully in this morning’s wet weather," transportation officials said.

6:45 a.m. update: All but one lane on Interstate 35 South at William Cannon Drive have been reopened after an 18-wheeler crash shut down the highway Wednesday morning, Austin police said.

The 18-wheeler has been removed from the road, police said.

Earlier: The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive in South Austin are closed after an 18-wheeler crashed into a barrier, Austin police said.

No one was injured in the crash, which police tweeted about around 6 a.m.

All traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road at William Cannon Drive, police said.

Update: Southbound I-35 has reopened at William Cannon Dr. Drive carefully in this morning’s wet weather. #my35 #atxtraffic

— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) March 4, 2020

#APD roadway at IH35 sb and Wm Cannon partially reopened after semi removed from road. HERO blocking 1 lane for barrier repair. Media- no further information. WC1

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 4, 2020

#APD working a crash involving semi vs freeway barrier. No injuries, IH35 sb CLOSED at William Cannon-all traffic being diverted to frtg road at Wm Cannon. Media: No further information. WC1

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 4, 2020

Traffic Alert: Southbound I-35 closed at William Cannon Dr-mm228- due to truck crash. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road. #my35 #atxtraffic

— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) March 4, 2020