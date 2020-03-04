In Denton County, President Donald Trump easily beat the competition on the Republican primary ballot Tuesday.
The results of some of the Republican races are as follows:
President/Vice President
Bob Ely 130 votes;
Joe Walsh 597 votes;
Donald J. Trump 62,184 votes,
Matthew John Matern 107 votes
Zoltan G. Istvan 35 votes;
Bill Weld 673 votes;
Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra 1509 votes;
Uncommitted 2,745 votes
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
Ryan Williams 10,423 votes;
Hugh Coleman 10,150 votes
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Bobbie J. Mitchell, 9,229 votes
Proposition 1
Yes 58,905 votes;
No 6,946 votes
Proposition 2
Yes 56,849 votes;
No 8,972 votes
Proposition 3
Yes 63,267 votes;
No2,326 votes
Proposition 4
Yes 61,744 votes
No 4,215 votes
Proposition 5
Yes 59,031 votes;
No 6,426 votes
Proposition 6
Yes 62,653 votes
No 3,051 votes
Proposition 7
Yes 64,560 votes;
No 1,343 votes
Proposition 8
Yes 65,202 votes;
No 882 votes
Proposition 9
Yes 62,632 votes;
No 2,953 votes
Proposition 10
Yes 60,315 votes;
No 4,943 votes