In Denton County, Sen. Bernie Sanders carried the day, beating out Vice President Joseph Biden as the Democratic nominee for president.

Here are the remaining results from that race and others in Denton County, with 179 out of 185 precincts reporting:

President/Vice President

Andrew Yang 192 votes;

Marianne Williamson 36 votes;

Cory Booker 73 votes;

Michael R. Bloomberg 8,075 votes;

Robby Wells 12 votes;

Julián Castro 55 votes;

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente19 votes;

Tulsi Gabbard 242 votes;

Michael Bennet60 votes;

Pete Buttigieg 3,621 votes;

Amy Klobuchar 1,648 votes;

John K. Delaney 20 votes;

Tom Steyer 443 votes;

Deval Patrick 17 votes;

Elizabeth Warren 8,256 votes;

Joseph R. Biden 21,554 votes;

Bernie Sanders 21,916 votes

County Commissioner Precinct 1

Sandy Swan 13,718 votes

County Commissioner Precinct 3

Delia Parker-Mims 8,226 votes

Proposition 1

Yes 60,691 votes;

No 3,513 votes

Proposition 2

Yes 61,054 votes;

No 3,095 votes

Proposition 3

Yes 63,268 votes;

No 1,063 votes

Proposition 4

Yes 60,423 votes;

No3,093 votes

Proposition 5

Yes 62,528 votes;

No 1,298 votes

Proposition 6

Yes 62,267 votes;

No 1,262 votes

Proposition 7

Yes 60,191 votes;

No 2,895 votes

Proposition 8

Yes 61,702 votes;

No 2,155 votes

Proposition 9

Yes 62,434 votes;

No 1,173 votes

Proposition 10

Yes 61,374 votes;

No 2,318 votes

Proposition 11

Yes 58,220 votes;

No 4,592 votes