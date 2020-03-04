Donald Trump handily beat the other candidates on the Collin County primary ballot Tuesday.
Here is a sampling of the election results (with 55 of 61 precincts reporting):
President/Vice President
Bob Ely 95 votes;
Joe Walsh 47 votes;
Donald J. Trump 60,777 votes;
Matthew John Matern 91 votes;
Zoltan G. Istvan 46 votes;
Bill Weld 716 votes;
Roque ‘Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra 180 votes;
Uncommitted 2,556 votes
County Commissioner Precinct 1
Susan Fletcher - 10,045 /100.00%
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Steve Terrell 7,378 votes;
Darrell Hale 9,453 votes
Proposition 1
YES 57,547 votes;
NO7,133 votes
Proposition 2
YES 54,744 votes;
NO 9,819 votes
Proposition 3
YES 61,234 votes;
NO 3,143 votes
Proposition 4
YES 60,341 votes
NO4,245 votes
Proposition 5
YES 57,679 votes
NO 6,710 votes
Proposition 6
YES 60,848 votes
NO 3,510 votes
Proposition 7
YES 63,124 votes
NO 1,406
Proposition 8
YES 63,761 votes;
NO 889 votes
Proposition 9
YES 61,385 votes
NO 3,073 votes
Proposition 10
YES 58,670 votes
NO 5,491 votes