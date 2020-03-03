CORSICANA — Gage Mayfield stole an inbounds pass in backcourt and laid it in with less than three seconds left, and the Class 4A No. 20-ranked Life Waxahachie Mustangs survived over Palestine, 52-51, in Friday’s 4A Region III area-round thriller at Corsicana High School.

The Mustangs (29-9) were scheduled to take on No. 13 Waco Connally (19-5) in the Region III quarterfinals on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Cleburne High School.

Life entered the fourth quarter with a 41-36 lead, but Palestine battled back to tie it with four minutes to go and then took the lead with 27 seconds left. The Mustangs were forced to foul, and the Wildcats made both ends to make it 51-48.

The Mustangs drove for a quick layup before Mayfield’s steal and basket. A half-court heave by Palestine missed.

5A Region II: Sulphur Springs 61, Red Oak 38

FORNEY — The Class 5A No. 12 Red Oak Hawks ran into a tough opponent as they fell to the No. 10 Sulphur Springs Wildcats, 61-38, at Forney High School on Friday night.

Red Oak ended its season with a record of 23-12. Sulphur Springs (27-8) moved on and was scheduled to meet 5A state No. 1 and District 13-5A champion Lancaster (30-2) on Tuesday night at Rockwall High School.

Red Oak trailed 33-17 at the half and the Wildcats kept pulling away in the second half.

Dayday Hall and Cameron Kahn combined for 41 points to lead Sulphur Springs.

5A Region II: Mount Pleasant 54, Midlothian 41

ROCKWALL — The 5A No. 13 Midlothian Panthers suffered a season-ending loss to No. 24 Mount Pleasant on Friday night in an area-round game at Rockwall High School.

Midlothian ends its season with a final mark of 24-10.

Mount Pleasant (31-3) advanced to face Kaufman in the region quarters on Tuesday night.

3A Region III: Crockett 63, Palmer 25

FAIRFIELD — The Palmer Bulldogs were in over their heads on Friday night as 3A No. 2 Crockett rolled to the area-round victory at Fairfield High School.

Palmer had advanced to the area round with a 56-50 upset of Keene in last week’s bi-district opener.

Crockett (31-2) moved on and was scheduled to play Little River Academy in the 3A Region III quarterfinals at College Station on Tuesday night.

3A Region III: Little River Academy 61, Maypearl 36

WACO — The Maypearl Panthers saw their season come to a close at the hands of 3A No. 8 Little River Academy on Friday night at McLennan Community College.

The Panthers finish the season with a final record of 17-12.

Little River Academy (30-6) moved on to the Region III quarterfinals and was to take on Crockett.

Class 1A Region IV: Milford 40, Bartlett 27

LORENA — The Milford Bulldogs had a bi-district bye, but it didn’t disrupt them as they handled Bartlett in Friday night’s area round at Lorena High School.

Milford (16-4) advanced to a scheduled Class 1A Region IV quarterfinal game against 1A No. 12-ranked Laneville on Tuesday night at Buffalo High School. Laneville was to bring a record of 23-6 into the game.