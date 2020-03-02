DESOTO — The Waxahachie Indians boys soccer team scored two first-half goals and made them stand up as they garnered three crucial standings points in a 2-1 win over the DeSoto Eagles on Friday night.

The win lifted the Indians into fourth place in District 7-6A with 14 points, just one point behind third-place Grand Prairie and two points in back of second-place South Grand Prairie.

The Indians (11-4-5, 3-2-5) scored the opening goal on a nice through-ball to the left of the box, and a few moments later Luke Villarreal added the team’s second goal on a header off a cross.

Later on a set piece, WHS midfielder Mark McLachlan had a 30-yard shot just tipped over the bar by the Eagles keeper, and Austin Andrus also had a hard shot saved. But the Indians defense was able to hold in the second half.

Next up for the Indians was a scheduled home match against Grand Prairie at 7:30 p.m. They will then host Mansfield Summit on Friday night, also at 7:30 p.m. Both home games are key to the Indians’ chances to grab a berth in the playoffs.

7-6A girls: WHS 7, DeSoto 0

The Waxahachie Lady Indians scored three quick goals on their first three chances of the first half and went on to a 7-0 victory over the DeSoto Lady Eagles in District 7-6A soccer play at Lumpkins Stadium on Friday night.

Six seniors were recognized at Friday’s game: Nina Ramirez, Angelica Gutierrez, Brooke Trull, Rockie Acosta, Gillian Magruder and Stephanie Mendez.

The Lady Indians (14-3-2, 8-3) were scheduled to travel to Grand Prairie Young Women’s Leadership Academy on Tuesday night. Their following home game against Mansfield Summit has been pushed back to Monday, March 9.