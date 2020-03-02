Interstate 35 (Travis County): Alternating northbound closures between U.S. 183 and Rutherford Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and Exit 241 for Rundberg Lane will also be closed. Southbound Exit (No. 240) for U.S. 183 and the following entrance ramp will be closed 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the left lane on the southbound frontage road will also be closed. The south to north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed at St. Johns Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed at Stassney Lane for 1,000 feet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Blackson Avenue and Huntland Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound ramp to eastbound Texas 71 will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday with alternating closures on the southbound frontage road. The southbound right lane will be closed between Algarita Avenue and St. Edwards Drive from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound ramp to eastbound U.S. 290 East will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday with alternating lane closures on I-35 in both directions. Reduced to one southbound lane between Algarita Avenue and St. Edwards Drive from 11 p.m. Tuesday to midnight. The southbound lanes will be closed between Oltorf and Woodward streets from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday; traffic will detour to the frontage road at the Woodward Street exit and proceed to the next entrance ramp. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road across Stassney Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Alternating closures on the northbound frontage road between Reinli Street and U.S. 290 from noon until 3 p.m. Friday and the free right turn to U.S. 290 will also be closed.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November. Traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound right lane between FM 972 and Lakeway Drive from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers and University boulevards until further notice.

U.S. 79: Alternating lanes closed in both directions between County Road 110 and the Milam County line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

U.S. 183: The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Loyola Lane and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The north to south turnaround at Loyola Lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one southbound lane between Bolm Road and Patton Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound frontage road will be closed between Clock Tower Drive and Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures in both directions at Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound ramp to westbound Texas 71 will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday; detour south on U.S. 183 to the next turnaround and use the northbound exit to westbound Texas 71. The southbound frontage road will be closed between I-35 and Carver Avenue from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday; detour to St. Johns Avenue or U.S. 290.

U.S. 290: The left lanes will be closed in both directions at Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various frontage road closures in both directions as needed at Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The westbound ramp to southbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday with alternating lane closures on I-35 in both directions.

Texas 29: The eastbound right lane will be closed between Railroad and S. Austin avenues from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The eastbound right lane will be closed approaching County Road 266 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Texas 45 North: The left lane on the eastbound frontage road will be closed at Meister Place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Texas 71: Alternating single lane closures on the eastbound frontage road between Interstate 35 and Woodward Street from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: The south to north turnaround at Pflugerville Parkway will be closed through April. The southbound entrance ramp from U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour on U.S. 290 to Parmer Lane, then south to Blue Bluff Road to Texas 130. The southbound right lane will be closed between Interstate 35 and U.S. 79 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; locations will change nightly. Northbound Exit 437 for U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; traffic will use Exit 436 for Parmer Lane and return to reach U.S. 290. Southbound Exit No. 436 to Parmer will be closed and the main lanes will also be reduced to one lane in this area from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; use Exit 437A to reach U.S. 290 and the turnaround to Parmer Lane. The southbound frontage road will have lane closures as needed between Parmer and U.S. 290 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Northbound Exit 437 for U.S. 290 will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Southbound Exit No. 437A for U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Use other exit 436 to reach U.S. 290.

Texas 138: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between U.S. 183 and County Road 224 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Locations may change daily.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): The northbound Duval Road exit and the right two lanes on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Esparanza Crossing and Duval Road from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound right lane will be closed on the north side of Lady Bird Lake from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and the entrance ramp from Lake Austin Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Street will also be closed. The northbound exit to First and Fifth streets will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Various single lanes closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday as needed.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

Spur 69 (Koenig Lane): The eastbound ramp to southbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Alternating lane closures on the eastbound frontage road approaching Interstate 35. Traffic reduced to one lane as needed.

RM 620: Various westbound closures between Interstate 35 and Deepwood Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights for slow moving striping crew.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 972: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car as needed between County Road 239 and Texas 95 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays with Saturday closures possible until further notice.

RM 967: The eastbound right turn lane will be closed at FM 1626 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Police will direct traffic as needed.

RM 1431: The eastbound left lane will be closed between Power Lane and Vista Oaks Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

RM 2222: The westbound right lane will be closed ¼ mile east of Paradox Cove from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Cesar Chavez Street: The westbound ramp to southbound Loop 1 will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Use different ramp.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Decker Creek Road: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 closed until further notice.

Old Bastrop Highway: No southbound access at Texas 71 from 8 p.m. Friday to June 26.

Old Gregg Lane: Closed between Howard Lane and Painted Sunset Way until March 19.

Stassney Lane: Alternating closures in both directions across Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed briefly across Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Closures last less than 10 minutes. Use another crossover.