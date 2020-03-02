TYLER — The Rose City Classic ended in exciting but disappointing fashion for the Waxahachie Indians baseball team in a nailbiting 1-0 loss against Sulphur Springs in a pitchers’ duel Saturday morning at Mike Carter Field.

Casey Kelley and Austin Elbert combined to throw a two-hitter for the Indians (2-3), but Sulphur Springs scored the game’s lone tally in the bottom of the second inning.

The Indians finished with five hits, including a pair by senior DJ Hollywood, who finished 2-for-3 with a stolen base.

After splitting Thursday’s opening-day games in the tournament, the Indians came back on Friday with a 9-1 victory over Lindale, after a 2-0 loss to Forney in another well-pitched outing.

Bryce Marquardt tossed four innings of two-hit ball against Lindale, allowing only one unearned run, and Grayson Smith finished up with a scoreless inning of relief. At the dish, Campbell Sullivan led the way, batting 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI, two walks and a run scored; and Anthony Mata added a three-RBI double and a walk. BG Winn was also 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored, and Aaron Tesei scored two runs.

Against Forney, Tesei took the hill and fired six strong innings of three-hit ball, all singles, but suffered the hard-luck loss as the Jackrabbits scored unearned runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to take a 2-0 win. The Indians managed a single each by Elbert, Mata and Winn.

The Indians will make their 2020 home debut in the Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament at Richards Park beginning next Thursday, with games against Duncanville and Bryant (Ark.).

The tournament is held annually in memory of former WHS pitcher Robert Dulin, who passed away in an automobile accident on Thanksgiving Day in 1976, just three weeks short of his 16th birthday.