Christmas was more than two months ago, but the Maypearl Independent School District gladly accepted a belated black-and-white present for its police department last week.

The city of Grand Prairie has donated a patrol vehicle to the school district’s less-than-2-year-old police force. Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney presented the gift, a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle, to Maypearl ISD Police Chief West Warren and Officer Stephen Davis on Thursday.

“One of our other officers worked for Grand Prairie at one point,” Maypearl ISD Superintendent Ritchie Bowling said. “They applied for it a couple of months ago, maybe three, and they were able to get that. It’s something that the Grand Prairie Police Department does for free to other school districts that have an ISD police.”

Bowling said the vehicle has already been outfitted with decals and is “loaded out with everything on it. All we have to do is put our logos on there, and then we have our own radio system that we’ll have to put in. They put new tires on it and gassed it up, so it’s nice.”

The Maypearl ISD Police Department was created in 2018 with the assistance of the MISD board of trustees and superintendent Bowling.

Warren, who retired from the Arlington Police Department after 21 years of municipal police experience, was hired by Maypearl ISD last August. The district had purchased a vehicle from the city about the time when the department was first formed. But when Warren he assumed the job, one of the first needs Warren and Bowling noticed was a vehicle for additional officers.

“If we were going to have any additional officers, these officers need the ability to be mobile,” Bowling said.

The typical police car is retired at anywhere between 65,000 and 100,000 miles, which can be reached in a short amount of time for agencies that cover a large area. Of course, modern-day vehicles can reliably perform at many more miles than that and so the unit can remain quite useful in other capacities.

Bowling said he believed the vehicle is a little over 100,000 miles but it is still in excellent shape.

“We’ll not be going up and down the roads all of the time,” he said. “All our campuses are on one property, so the most they’ll (drive) is if they have to drive them to an event or something. That’s pretty rare that we take them that far off.”

The MISD PD now has two full-time officers and a reserve officer, which gives the Maypearl municipal police a huge boost. The Maypearl PD is small with one or two officers, and Bowling said the extra coverage is a major boon to the community.

The MISD officers are also very beneficial on campus, which pleases the MISD superintendent.

“It’s going really well,” Bowling said. “They’ve done a lot of programs and safety and security things for our school and going out and doing some training. With the state of House Bill 3 and a lot of the new laws that have passed in this last (legislative) session, there’s a lot of new things coming down with safety and security, and how the police chief and police officer can assist us with all of those items.“