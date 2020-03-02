The Waxahachie girls track team outran everyone at the Kennedale Invitational to take first place in the varsity division and second in the junior varsity.
Jh'Kyah Head set a new school record in the long jump with a jump of 18'8.25". The old record was set in 1999 by Shakayla Hawkins at the state meet. Emma Curry broke her own school record in the 3200-meter run with a 10:56.96 time.
Varsity Girls
Triple Jump: Brooklyn Baskin 3rd 33’ 8.5; Ella Brown 5th 31’ 10.5
Long Jump: Jh’Kyah Head 1st 18’ 8.25 NEW SCHOOL RECORD (old record was set in 1999 by Shakayla Hawkins at the state meet)
Shot: Mya Williams 1st 36’ 8.5; Jessica Wakefield 5th 31’ 6.5
Discus: Jessica Wakefield 2nd 96’ 2; Mya Williams 3rd 94’; Haley Lindsey 5th 88’ 10.5
3200: Emma Curry 1st 10:50.96 NEW SCHOOL RECORD (broke her own record set last year)
4x100: 2nd 48.41 (Jh’Kyah Head, Ella Brown, Marche Jefferson, Ra’Neicia Tucker)
800: Emma Curry 1st 2:21.08; Alyson Moore 2nd 2:24.10
100m Hurdles: Madyson Henderson 3rd 18.01; Shakera Shelby 4th 18.08
4x200: 1st place 1:45.83 (Jh’Kyah Head, Taz Valencia, Marche Jefferson, Ra’Neicia Tucker)
400m: Cameron McBride 6th 1:08.28
300m Hurdles: Madyson Henderson 1st 52.50; Shakera Shelby 4th 56.17; Ella Brown 5th 56.38
200m: Jh’Kyah Head 4th 26.57
1600: Alyson Moore 1st 5:13.48
4x400: 4th 4:45.61 (Rayna Ross, Hailey Harwell, Cameron McBride, Shakera Shelby)
Team Totals:
Waxahachie 157
Kennedale 151
Benbrook 102
Everman 57
Crowley 57
Arlington Seguin 42
Dallas Molina 6
JV Girls
Long Jump: Chandria Miles 1st 15’ 5.5
Shot: Scout Burns 1st 34’ 5; Lexi Chandler 5th 24’ 7
Discus: Scout Burns 2nd 67’ 2
3200: Mariel Camargo 3rd 14:30.50; Claire Lavolette 6th 15:22.18
4x100: 1st 52.69 (Kaylan Erkskine, Cierra Washington, Aa’Lyria Chandler, Chandarian Miles)
100m Hurdles: Shania Simpson 2nd 20.35; Alexis Prestidge 4th 20.76; Cincere Witherspoon 5th 21.34
100m: Kaylan Erkskine 3rd 13.74; Cierra Washington 4th 13.89; Aa’Lyria Chandler 6th 14.10
4x200: 3rd 1:55.64 (Aa’Lyria Chandler, Kaylan Erkskine, Cierra Washington, Chandrian Miles)
400: Shania Simpson 2nd 1:10.38
300m Hurdles: Ameilia Dineen 1st 54.14; Macie Morton 3rd 56.90; Chantelle Lemons 4th 57.99
200m: Chandarian Miles 3rd 29.33
1600m: Mariel Camargo 2nd 6:40.76
4x400: 2nd 4:49.39 (Shania Simpson, Chantelle Lemons, Macie Morton, Amelia Dineen)
Team Totals:
Benbrook 162.5
Waxahachie 149
Crowley 94.5
Kennedale 53
Everman 39
Dallas Molina 19
Arlington Martin 18
Lovejoy Steeplechase
Emma Curry 2nd 7:43.42
Alyson Moore 9th 7:57.67