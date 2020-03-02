The Waxahachie girls track team outran everyone at the Kennedale Invitational to take first place in the varsity division and second in the junior varsity.

Jh'Kyah Head set a new school record in the long jump with a jump of 18'8.25". The old record was set in 1999 by Shakayla Hawkins at the state meet. Emma Curry broke her own school record in the 3200-meter run with a 10:56.96 time.

Varsity Girls

Triple Jump: Brooklyn Baskin 3rd 33’ 8.5; Ella Brown 5th 31’ 10.5

Long Jump: Jh’Kyah Head 1st 18’ 8.25 NEW SCHOOL RECORD (old record was set in 1999 by Shakayla Hawkins at the state meet)

Shot: Mya Williams 1st 36’ 8.5; Jessica Wakefield 5th 31’ 6.5

Discus: Jessica Wakefield 2nd 96’ 2; Mya Williams 3rd 94’; Haley Lindsey 5th 88’ 10.5

3200: Emma Curry 1st 10:50.96 NEW SCHOOL RECORD (broke her own record set last year)

4x100: 2nd 48.41 (Jh’Kyah Head, Ella Brown, Marche Jefferson, Ra’Neicia Tucker)

800: Emma Curry 1st 2:21.08; Alyson Moore 2nd 2:24.10

100m Hurdles: Madyson Henderson 3rd 18.01; Shakera Shelby 4th 18.08

4x200: 1st place 1:45.83 (Jh’Kyah Head, Taz Valencia, Marche Jefferson, Ra’Neicia Tucker)

400m: Cameron McBride 6th 1:08.28

300m Hurdles: Madyson Henderson 1st 52.50; Shakera Shelby 4th 56.17; Ella Brown 5th 56.38

200m: Jh’Kyah Head 4th 26.57

1600: Alyson Moore 1st 5:13.48

4x400: 4th 4:45.61 (Rayna Ross, Hailey Harwell, Cameron McBride, Shakera Shelby)

Team Totals:

Waxahachie 157

Kennedale 151

Benbrook 102

Everman 57

Crowley 57

Arlington Seguin 42

Dallas Molina 6

JV Girls

Long Jump: Chandria Miles 1st 15’ 5.5

Shot: Scout Burns 1st 34’ 5; Lexi Chandler 5th 24’ 7

Discus: Scout Burns 2nd 67’ 2

3200: Mariel Camargo 3rd 14:30.50; Claire Lavolette 6th 15:22.18

4x100: 1st 52.69 (Kaylan Erkskine, Cierra Washington, Aa’Lyria Chandler, Chandarian Miles)

100m Hurdles: Shania Simpson 2nd 20.35; Alexis Prestidge 4th 20.76; Cincere Witherspoon 5th 21.34

100m: Kaylan Erkskine 3rd 13.74; Cierra Washington 4th 13.89; Aa’Lyria Chandler 6th 14.10

4x200: 3rd 1:55.64 (Aa’Lyria Chandler, Kaylan Erkskine, Cierra Washington, Chandrian Miles)

400: Shania Simpson 2nd 1:10.38

300m Hurdles: Ameilia Dineen 1st 54.14; Macie Morton 3rd 56.90; Chantelle Lemons 4th 57.99

200m: Chandarian Miles 3rd 29.33

1600m: Mariel Camargo 2nd 6:40.76

4x400: 2nd 4:49.39 (Shania Simpson, Chantelle Lemons, Macie Morton, Amelia Dineen)

Team Totals:

Benbrook 162.5

Waxahachie 149

Crowley 94.5

Kennedale 53

Everman 39

Dallas Molina 19

Arlington Martin 18

Lovejoy Steeplechase

Emma Curry 2nd 7:43.42

Alyson Moore 9th 7:57.67