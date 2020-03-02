RICHARDSON — Former Red Oak Lady Hawk basketball player Jesyka Lee of Hardin-Simmons University has been named to the American Southwest Conference’s West Division honorable-mention all-conference women’s team.

Lee, a 5-foot-4 junior guard from Ovilla, began the season on the bench but started the final 18 games for the Cowgirls. Her season high in points this year was six on Jan. 30 in a 57-54 home win against Concordia (Texas).

This season, the Cowgirls finished 21-7 overall and 13-3 in ASC play, and reached Saturday’s ASC championship game in Richardson before losing to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the final, 60-58.

As a sophomore, Lee played in all 27 games for HSU in 2018-2019 and started five, with a season-best nine points on three straight 3-pointers at Sul Ross State.

In high school, Lee played for coach Jeffrey Sutton at Red Oak and also played AAU ball for Strive. She was named defensive player of the year and academic all-district.