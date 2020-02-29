The Waxahachie Big Green Relays will be held this coming Friday at Waxahachie ISD’s Lumpkins Stadium.

The meet will consist of four divisions (varsity and JV boys and girls). It will begin with field events at noon and distance running events at 12:15 p.m., with the running finals set to start at 2 p.m.

Other teams entered in the meet so far according to Athletic.com include Dallas Gateway, North Dallas, Rockwall-Heath, Waco Midway and Waco University.

For the second year in a row, a Kids’ Quarter will be held starting at noon, with the Chick-fil-A Cow mascot serving as a starter for this race. All boys and girls in sixth grade and younger are invited to participate.

The weather forecast for Friday is sunny with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.