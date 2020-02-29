ENNIS — The Ennis Lions will open the 2020 football season with a game at Red Oak and will host the 99th “Battle of 287” rivalry game against Waxahachie on Sept. 11, the team announced on Friday.

A Week 2 game at Keller Fossil Ridge will be played on Thursday night, Sept. 3. The Lions will dive right into District 8-5A (Division II) play on Sept. 18 at Lions Memorial Stadium against Greenville.

The entire district will take an open date on Oct. 2. The Lions will host North Forney for homecoming on Oct. 9, will entertain Forney for Senior Night on Oct. 23 and will host Royse City for Band Night on Oct. 30.

To preview the season, Ennis will travel to Mansfield Legacy for a scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The five-time state champion Lions are coming off a 12-2 campaign in which they won the 8-5A championship and went four rounds deep in the Class 5A Division II playoffs, losing 43-36 in overtime against eventual state champion Aledo.

Last fall, the Lions snapped a four-game losing streak in the rivalry with Waxahachie and now once again lead the overall series, 47-46-5. The 100th “Battle of 287” will take place at Waxahachie’s Stuart B. Lumpkins Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Ennis is also renewing a series with county colleague Red Oak that ended in 2013, which was the last time the two teams were in the same district. The Lions lead that series 10-5 all-time, including a 2008 bi-district playoff win.

Ennis Lions

2020 Football Schedule

Friday, Aug. 28: Ennis at Red Oak

Thursday, Sept. 3: Ennis at Keller Fossil Ridge

Friday, Sept. 11: Waxahachie at Ennis

Friday, Sept. 18: Greenville at Ennis*

Friday, Sept. 25: Ennis at Sulphur Springs*

Friday, Oct. 2: (Ennis bye)

Friday, Oct. 9: North Forney at Ennis* (HC)

Friday, Oct. 16: Ennis at Crandall*

Friday, Oct. 23: Forney at Ennis*

Friday, Oct. 30: Royse City at Ennis*

Friday, Nov. 6: Ennis at Corsicana*