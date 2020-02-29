The 2019-2020 all-District 17-4A girls’ basketball team, as selected by the district’s coaches:
Co-MVPs: Danielle Wallace, Midlothian Heritage; Tatyana Williams, Ferris.
Offensive MVP: Jerzie Bryant, Midlothian Heritage.
Defensive MVP: Treasure Mozon, Hillsboro.
Newcomer of the Year: Elise Stafford, Midlothian Heritage.
Coach of the Year: Angie Evans, Midlothian Heritage.
First team
Elizabeth Schmidt, Midlothian Heritage; Kylar Kenter, Midlothian Heritage; Ziria Wright, Ferris; Lili Garcia, Ferris; Toriah Brooks, Hillsboro; Bramisha Lewis, Hillsboro; Micah Cooper, Life Waxahachie; Destiny Harris, Life Waxahachie; Alysia Torres, Alvarado; Shyann Lewis, Venus.
Second team
Kora Huff, Midlothian Heritage; Gabriella Stripling, Midlothian Heritage; Victoria Coronado, Ferris; Leah Sneed, Life Waxahachie; Crissy Davis, Hillsboro; Taylor Armstrong, Alvarado; Jacie McCullough, Alvarado; Reagan Elmore, Alvarado; Brittney Hill, Venus; Eva Wilson, Venus.
Honorable mention
Sava Gagich, Alvarado; Jaiden Wright, Alvarado; Briza Flores, Venus; Janessa Medrano, Venus.
Academic all-district
Alysia Torres, Alvarado; Taylor Riley, Alvarado; Amarissa Toy, Alvarado; Victoria Coronado, Ferris; Brianna Ibarra, Ferris; Gloria Arreola, Ferris; Megan Hill, Midlothian Heritage; Kora Huff, Midlothian Heritage; Kylar Kenter, Midlothian Heritage; Elizabeth Schmidt, Midlothian Heritage; Elise Stafford, Midlothian Heritage; Gabriella Stripling, Midlothian Heritage; Danielle Wallace, Midlothian Heritage; Blythe Williams, Midlothian Heritage; Lyla Wyrick, Midlothian Heritage; Savannah Wyrick, Midlothian Heritage; Toriah Brooks, Hillsboro; Bramisha Lewis, Hillsboro; Chrissy Davis, Hillsboro; Demonica Johnson, Hillsboro; A’nayja Sanders, Hillsboro; Ahmya Mozon, Hillsboro; Gabriella Walker, Hillsboro; Zyeir Allen, Hillsboro; Brittney Hill, Venus; Jackie Brown, Venus; Janessa Medrano, Venus; Briella Cervantez, Venus; Nelly Perez, Venus.