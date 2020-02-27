In addition to offering established filmmakers an opportunity to showcase their work, the Lake Travis Film Festival gives student filmmakers a platform for their projects as well as a chance to meet other industry professionals who can mentor them through future endeavors.

“There’s really nothing out in our area for young filmmakers, so we just wanted to provide a venue in the Lake Travis area for our youth,” festival staffer and award-winning producer Laura Galt Snavely said.

Two student short film showcases are featured on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at ContraCommon in the Hill Country Galleria. The works range from three to 18 minutes.

“We believe in supporting and encouraging our young filmmakers,” Snavely said. “We also believe that a film festival is a great place for them to show and screen their work.”

Judges narrowed down the field of entries by reviewing the productions’ originality, creativity, directorial aspect, writing, cinematography, actors’ performances, production value, pacing and structure of the storyline, and audio, she said.

“There’s some nice young filmmakers out there who are just going to be doing fantastic things,” said Martha Hannah who judged the student filmmaker program. “The quality was there. It was really wonderful to see the level that they had achieved on their own.”

She said she found a great variety among the student submissions, with some offerings having a music video theme while others encompassed “a bold statement on an issue in society.”

Noting a submission focused on synchronized dancing involving many participants and locations, Hannah said the viewer will appreciate the efforts made by students in their films.

“I have seen a lot of shorts done by adults that just didn’t have the level that these have,” she said. “There’s a level of sophistication in so many of (the student submissions) that you just don’t expect.”

A youth scholarship fund is also being introduced at the festival and administered through the Lake Travis Education Foundation, with the award being presented at the LTEF gala. Proceeds from Saturday evening’s Best of the Fest Party at Sonesta Bee Cave will be used to support the scholarship.