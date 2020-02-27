Glen Rose High School hosted its 39th Academic Invitational Meet on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22. In attendance were 27 schools and approximately 500 students.

Glen Rose students placed in the following events:

Headline

Trinidy McCoy – 2nd

Literary Criticism – 2nd Place Team

Ashlyn Baker, Brian Beeman, Elizabeth Bowles, Zoe Bush

Zoe Bush – 4th

Elizabeth Bowles – 6th

Mathematics

Joel Mendoza – 4th

Editorial Writing

Bailee Boyett – 5th

Prose

Jaqlyn Evans – 2nd

Maritza Rodriguez – 6th

Feature Writing

Mary Young – 1st

Trinidy McCoy – 4th

Science (11th & 12th) – 2nd Place Team

Jenna White, Richard Sanford, Erin Outen

Jenna White – 5th

Science (9th & 10th)

Shruti Bagale – 4th

News Writing

Bailee Boyett – 2nd

Drew Dunson – 3rd

Copy Editing

Joel Mendoza – 1st

Austin Woolard – 4th

Spelling – 1st Place Team

Addelynn Lumpkins – 1st

Ushma Dhakal – 2nd

Amanda Mao – 3rd

Ashlynn Perry – 5th

Accounting – 1st Place Team

Emery Brewer – 2nd

Hazel Hawkins – 4th

Abby Stephenson – 5th

Computer Applications

Abby Payne – 2nd

Calculator

Joel Menodza – 4th

Current Events – 2nd Place Team

Marc Moss, Xhaxany Cuellar, Catherine Ogletree

Marc Moss – 5th

Number Sense (11th & 12th)

Lorenzo Greghi – 4th

Informative Speaking

John Hague – 1st