Smithville collected $12,496 in additional sales tax revenue this month compared to February 2019, state comptroller data shows.

The city collected $72,422 in revenue this month, up 20.85% compared to the $59,926 it collected in the same month last year.

So far this year, Smithville has collected $115,770 in total revenue, up 16.64% over its $99,251 collection during the same two months last year.

February sales tax revenue allocations are based on sales made in December by businesses that report tax monthly; as well as by sales made in October, November and December by businesses that report tax quarterly; and sales made in 2019 by businesses that report tax annually.

The comptroller’s office said February sales tax revenues were buoyed up by Christmas shopping, which was shifted to December instead of the typical November due to a relatively late Thanksgiving holiday.

Bastrop collected $115,338 in additional sales tax revenue this month compared to February 2019, a 15.95% increase, data shows.

The city received $838,208 in revenue this month. Last February, the city received $722,870.

So far this year, Bastrop has collected $1.48 million in revenue, up 17.51% over its total $1.26 million collection during the same two months last year.

Elgin collected $46,644 in additional sales tax revenue this month compared to last February, comptroller data shows.

The city received $243,157 in revenue this month, up 23.73% compared to the $196,513 it collected in February 2019.

In the first two months of the year, Elgin has collected $437,776 in total revenue, up 20.61% over its total $362,965 collection during the same reporting period last year.

Bastrop County, which collects a half-cent from every taxable dollar spent within its borders, collected $103,823 in additional sales tax revenue this month compared to February 2019.

The county collected $530,813 in revenue this month, up 24.31% compared to the $426,990 it collected last February.

In the first two months of the year, the county has collected $931,464, an 18.57% hike over its total $785,547 collection during the same period last year.

Statewide, the comptroller’s office distributed $1.04 billion in monthly sales tax revenue to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts. This month’s allocations represent a 9.4% increase compared to February 2019.