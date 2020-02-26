We give our complete support to Julissa Martinez as a candidate for Ellis County District Attorney.

Marilyn has worked with Julissa as an attorney in the court system representing children that were under the care of Child Protective Services due to abuse or neglect. Marilyn was volunteering as a child advocate with the CASA program and she was thankful when Julissa represented the future of these innocent victims as their court appointed attorney.

Marilyn and I have been involved with her campaign witnessing her dedication as a strong, conservative candidate involving her own children in her candidacy for district attorney…an example of the importance of family values.

As the widow of a fine man that served our country as a veteran, Julissa has compassion and respect for our military, honoring them in every aspect in their love of country.

What a blessing to our community to have a candidate with this integrity and dedication to Ellis County. It is without any reservation that we endorse Julissa Martinez for this important office.

Larry & Marilyn Jones/Midlothian