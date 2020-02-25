The Texas A&M Singing Cadets are stopping in Waxahachie as part of the Winter Tour of their 117th season.

The concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Waxahachie High School Performing Arts Center.



The Singing Cadets is an all-male choral group from Texas A&M University, which began in 1893 as an all-male glee club.



According to their website, “The purpose of the Singing Cadets shall be to enhance the public relations of Texas A&M University through musical presentations as deemed appropriate by the director and to develop disciplined leaders of character as defined by the Singing Cadet Handbook.”



David L. Kipp is the director of the Singing Cadets. He is the 13th director of this group, and has been in this position for 25 years.



To audition, participants must sing “My Country ‘Tis of Thee" and do a sight-reading exercise.



The Singing Cadets also have two small vocal ensembles called the Aggienizors and the Quad. They are barbershop quartets that audition each fall from within the Singing Cadets.



Tickets for Sunday's performance are $15 online and $20 at the door. To purchase tickets online, go to www.whschoir.org

For more information on the group, visit https://singingcadets.tamu.edu/