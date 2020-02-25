I have known Joe Gallo for approximately 20 years. Mr. Gallo has been a lawyer on all THREE sides of a courtroom. An expert in Texas Criminal Law, he's been a prosecutor, a defense attorney, and a criminal court judge for our great city. The new Ellis County Court at Law #3 will handle only criminal law related legal matters.

Joe has also been a true community leader in many areas beyond the courtroom. For example, he was both a former Waxahachie Chamber Executive Board Chairman and Waxahachie City Councilman. Both volunteer service positions in which I personally observed him excel.

For these and many reasons, I will be casting my vote for Gallo for Judge of Ellis County Court at Law #3.

Jimmy Poarch/Waxahachie