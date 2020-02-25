Coming from Dallas, I was pleasantly surprised with the mutual respect shown between officers of the court in Ellis County, including judges and lawyers with competing interests. From my experience, prosecutors and defense attorneys fit into opposite ends of the political spectrum, as well as being adversaries in the courtroom. As a former Navarro & Ellis County prosecutor, Waxahachie Municipal Judge, and currently Criminal Defense Attorney, Joe Gallo exemplifies a more balanced perspective to criminal law. Joe has impressed me in public events as a smart, pragmatic guy, and that’s why I hope you will join me in supporting him for Judge - Ellis County Court at Law #3.

Ronald K. Finch/Waxahachie