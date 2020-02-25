I am supporting Joseph R. ("Joe") Gallo for judge of the new Ellis County Court at Law #3. This is a brand-new court which has been designated solely as a criminal law court. We need the criminal law experience Joe has for this new court.

Joe Gallo has worked as a criminal prosecutor in the Ellis County District Attorney's Office, and the Navarro County District Attorney's Office. Joe had a private law practice which was exclusively dedicated to criminal law. And, perhaps most importantly, Joe also has judicial experience from when he served as our Waxahachie Municipal Court Judge. With 23 years of legal experience practicing only criminal law, Joe is the best qualified candidate for this new judgeship.

Please join me in voting for Joe Gallo as our new Ellis County Court at Law #3 Judge.

Nancy Hightower/Waxahachie