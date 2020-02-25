I am happy to have the opportunity to endorse Paul Perry as Ellis County Commissioner Precinct 3.

Paul has been a strong and common-sense voice for the people of Ellis County during his time on the court. He has taken the lead in some very important ways

· Introduced the resolution to lower the county tax rate.

· Introduced the resolution to open the doors of the historic courthouse.

· Introduced the resolution to make Ellis County a sanctuary county for the second amendment.

· Promoted transparency in the court with live streaming of the sessions.

Each of these passed and made our county a better place.

We need to keep Commissioner Perry working for us.

Please vote for Paul Perry March 3rd.

Sylvia Coulson/Waxahachie