I am happy to have the opportunity to endorse Paul Perry as Ellis County Commissioner Precinct 3.
Paul has been a strong and common-sense voice for the people of Ellis County during his time on the court. He has taken the lead in some very important ways
· Introduced the resolution to lower the county tax rate.
· Introduced the resolution to open the doors of the historic courthouse.
· Introduced the resolution to make Ellis County a sanctuary county for the second amendment.
· Promoted transparency in the court with live streaming of the sessions.
Each of these passed and made our county a better place.
We need to keep Commissioner Perry working for us.
Please vote for Paul Perry March 3rd.
Sylvia Coulson/Waxahachie