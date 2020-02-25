In the latest session, the Texas Legislature authorized the creation of the new Ellis County Court at Law #3. The citizens of Ellis County have been given the opportunity to elect the first Judge to preside over this new court, which has been assigned to handle criminal law related matters only. We will be casting our vote for Joe Gallo.

Joe is simply the most qualified and most experienced candidate to serve in this judicial position. Throughout his career, Joe has practiced all aspects of criminal law. He has served as an Assistant District Attorney for both Navarro and Ellis Counties, he has successfully managed and run his own criminal defense firm, and he served as the Judge for the Waxahachie Municipal Court for five years.

In addition to his professional career, Joe is a former Waxahachie City councilman, a past Executive Board Chairman of the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce, and he has served in many other voluntary leadership roles in our community. Joe has stepped up repeatedly to tirelessly serve our community in many capacities and we are thankful that he is willing to do so again.

Please join us in voting for Joe Gallo for Judge- Ellis County Court at Law #3!

Brian and Caroline Ford/Waxahachie