The Waxahachie Lady Indians defeated a host of schools to win the Red Oak Relays in both divisions. Due to the heavy rains, all field events were canceled.

Varsity Girls Division: (no field events)

4x100 Relay - 2nd place 50.92 (Tinka Granger, Ella Brown, Marche Jefferson, Ra’Neicia Tucker)

800m - Alyson Moore 1st 2:27.54

100m Hurdles - Madyson Henderson 2nd 18.17

100m - Ella Brown 1st 13.05

4x200 Relay - 2nd 1:50.18 (Tinka Granger, Ella Brown Marche Jefferson, Ra’Neicia Tucker)

400m – Cameron McBride 4th 1:09.61

Haily Harwell 5th 1:10.73

300m Hurdles- Madyson Henderson 1st 53.17

Amelia Dineen 3rd 56.47

Macie Morton 4th 59.92

200m- Ra’Neicia Tucker 1st 27.41

1600m – Mariel Camargo 6th 7:06.27

4x400 Relay - 1st 4:35.72 (Rayna Ross, Hailey Harwell, Amelia Dineen, Macie Morton)

Team Totals:

Waxahachie 117

Summit 90

Woodrow Wilson 80

La Vega 51

Red Oak 26

JV Girls Division: (no field events)

4x100 Relay - 1st place 52.98 (Aa’Lyria Chandler, Chandria Miles, Taz Valencia, Cierra Washington)

800m - Morgan Glass 3rd place 3:05.99

100m Hurdles - Shania Simpson 4th place 21.53

100m Dash - Kaylan Erkskine 1st place 13.64

Cierra Washington 2nd place 13.67

Chandria Miles 3rd place 13.80

4x200 Relay – 1st place 1:55.03 (Aa’Lyria Chandler, Chandria Miles, Taz Valencia, Cierra Washington)

400m – Kianna Steward 4th place 1:14.85

300m Hurdles - Shania Simpson 3rd place 57.91

Chantelle Lemons 4th place 59.82

Cincere Witherspoon 5th place 1:00.92

200m - Taz Valencia 1st place 27.84

Kaylan Erkskine 3rd place 29.23

4x400 Relay - 3rd place 5:30.23 (Shania Simpson, Kianna Steward, Ashyrian Johnson, Chantelle Lemons)

Team Totals:

Waxahachie 118

Woodrow Wilson 98

Summit 93

Red Oak 65

La Vega 34