Campuzano Mexican Food in Waxahachie is not permanently closed despite a headline on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Monday that it was, according to a Waxahachie city spokesperson.

“Campuzano is a staple in our community, and the city looks forward to working with them in their re-opening process,” Amy Borders said.

The popular Tex-Mex cuisine chain at 2167 N US Highway 77 has been closed since Feb. 9 after a fire caused damages to the two-story building.

The day after the fire occurred, Restaurant Manager Jimmy Case told the Daily Light via email he was speaking to insurance adjusters and inspectors.

Case did not respond to questions in time for publication about when the business might be reopened.

The headline indicating the eatery was closed for good has since been removed.