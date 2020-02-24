Feb 10:

• Anderson, Rachel S., 48, Class C - theft of property

• Frost, Christian M., 26, Driving with license inv. with previous conviction

• Roberts, Aleya, 23, burglary of vehicle

• Billman, David A., 43, indecent exposure

• Nickoli, Brandon C., 31, previous-assault family/household member impeding

• Fernstrom, Andrew, 34, assault causing bodily injury

• Ortis, Jesus, 46, Fail to ID fugitive intent; no drivers license; failure to maintain financial responsibility; failure to appear; no drivers license; ICE detainer

• Henry, Byron B., 45, Assault causing bodily injury family; terroristic threat of family/household member

• Hunt, Earl D., 28, commitment order - possession of controlled substance PG1

• Harris, Anthony W., 46, possession of controlled substance greater than 1 gram, but less than 4 grams; unlawful carrying weapon; theft of firearm

• Zaldivar, Aaron J. 20 , theft of property less than $100

• Aikman, Amanda G., 36, accident involving damage greater than $200

Feb. 11

• Brandford, Dwight, 40, driving while intoxicated third offense

• Lira, Antonio N., 20, no drivers license; speeding in a school zone; failure to maintain financial responsibility

• Mendoza, Bertin, 23, driving while intoxicated

• Hamilton, Garrett, 26, possession of a controlled substance, greater than 1 gram, less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance more than 3 grams, less than 28 grams.

• Craven, Parker B., 17, aggravated sexual assault of a child

• Rhodes, Laquita, 39, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a controlled substance greater than 4 grams and less than 200 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding in a school zone

• Cantu, Andres, 22, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram

• Martinez, Rickey J., 30, assault of a family or household member, impeding

• Lacour, Darrell G., 59, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts

Feb. 12

• Aleman, Kiely R., 18, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Johnson, Caleb A., 18, evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest detention, duty on striking fixture

• Mongold, Steven K., 49, driving while intoxicated third offense

• Pace, Kelvin D., 29, probation violation

• Tarkington, Carlto, 55, failure to appear on warrant

• Wilson, Alison, 35, injury to a child/elderly/disabled

• Cash, Jakia S., 20, fraudulent use of identification; no insurance; no drivers license

• McNeal, Barry D., 31, theft of property greater than $2,500, less than $30,000

• Padilla, Montana J., 29, fraudulent possession of a prescription

• Derbyshire, Erik, 43, possession of a controlled substance, greater than 4 grams, less than 200 grams; possession, less than 1 gram

• Whitworth, Scott W., 36, stalking

• Wickman, Jeremy, 33, interfering with emergency request for assistance

• Hooks, Demar R., 48, kidnapping

• Ramirez, Giovanni, 19, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces

Feb. 13

• Duquesne, Kristoph, 31, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; prohibited substance/item in correction center; fail to ID as fugitive; out of county warrant

• Ramsey, Ronnie, 28, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces

• Flores, Severo P., 46, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram

• Newton, Victoria S., 22, probation violation

• Bond, Ben J., 41, parole violation

• Aguilar, Maria N., 48, driving while intoxicated

• Adams, Edsel R., 40, failure to signal turn

• Hughes, Mark S., 33, possession of a dangerous drug; public intoxication; speeding

• Reed, Morgan K., 26, out of county warrant-driving

• Kilmer, Savanna K., 28, credit card or debit card abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia

• Tran, Thomas, 56, failure to appear, warrant

• Gomez, Vicente, 26, probation violation - possession; probation violation-accident

• Vergara, Juan A., 25, possession of a controlled substance, greater than 1 gram, less than 4 grams

• Blum, Monishia D., 27, Co-Pocs

Feb. 14

• Alsup, Braxton, 19, driving while intoxicated

• Thompson, Xzavia D., 24, commitment order/DWI, BAC greater than .10

• Guthrie, Devin W. , 28, drug test falsification

• Romero, Keith E., 25, commitment order-DWI

• Vasquez, Haley M., 35, possession of marijuana less than 20 ounces; possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; failure to maintain financial responsibility

• Griffin, David S., 25, indecency/sexual contact with a child, two counts.

• Bear, Shaye M., 49, manufacturing with intent to deliver a controlled substance greater than 4 grams, less than 200 grams; manufacture with intent to deliver a controlled substance, greater than 4 grams, less than 200 grams; driving while license invalid; failure to ID fugitive intent

• Flynt, Robert L., 27, driving while intoxicated

• Hill, Rickey, 51, assault causing bodily injury

• Sprowls, Timothy A., 29, parole violation; aggravated assault of date/family/house; evading arrest detention; evading arrest detention with vehicle; unlawful restraint; unlawful possession of a firearm by felon

Feb 15

• Espinosa, Michael, 39, driving with invalid license with previous conviction

• Wilson, Deante S., 30, tamper/fabricate physical evidence; failure to present driver’s license; speeding between specified streets; speeding greater than 10%; fail to carry Dl/display; speeding

• Navarro, Adrian, 28, assault of a family/household member impeding; prohibited possession of alcohol in a city park

• Bravo, Richard G., 29, driving with invalid license with previous conviction; no driver license

Feb. 16

• Wyant, Holly, 50, driving while intoxicated second offense; resisting arrest/search of transporation

• Jones, Hunter B., 33, driving while intoxicated second offense

• Howell, Daniel N., 20, criminal mischief greater than $2,500; criminal trespass with deadly weapon

• Nelson, Dequindric, 29, burglary of a building, multiple charges

