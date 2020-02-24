Students from the Career and Technical Student Organization represented Waxahachie ISD at the TPSA Northeast Regional Conference on Feb. 7-8 in Rockwall.

Texas Public Service Association serves students enrolled in CTE courses aligned with the law, public safety, corrections, and security career cluster. Participants enjoy the experience of applying classroom and laboratory lessons in hands-on activities or competitive events.

WISD students participating included:

• Crime Scene Investigation: Dylan Ihlenfeldt, Hayli Rodriguez and Katie Sias

• Law Enforcement Report Writing: Payton Acker and Chaela Mchugh

• Courtroom Opening Statements: Emilio Castro

• Courtroom Closing Statements: Emilio Castro and Analilia Garcia

• Law Enforcement Traffic Stops: Second place state qualifier, Maritza Salazar, Julieta Gonzalez and Zaydee Schoneman

• Crime Scene Investigation Finger Print Collection & Analysis: Second place state qualifier, Maritza Salazar, Katie Sias and Hayli Rodriguez

• Forensics Fiber Analysis: First place state qualifier, Julieta Gonzalez and Analilia Garcia

Students qualifying for the TPSA State Competition travel to Galveston on April 26-28 to test their skills against competitors from across the state.

For more information about TPSA events, contact Joe Herrera at jherrera@wisd.org, Darrin Ray at dray@wisd.org, or Kristen Grace at kgrace@wisd.org. They may also be contacted at (972) 923-4614.