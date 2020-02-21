Troop 232, the Waxahachie chapter of the Boys Scouts of America, will march on despite the recent bankruptcy filing of the national body.

“It is clear that the financial decisions being made at the national level are being made in the best interests of the local units,” Fmr. Troop 232 Committee Chair Nick Taylor said via email. “Regardless of the impact of financial restructuring of the national organization, Circle Ten Council and the local units will be able to continue undaunted in their development of the future leaders of Waxahachie.”

Circle Ten Council is the main BSA chartered council in central north Texas and a portion of Oklahoma.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in Delaware on Tuesday came on the heels of some 300 lawsuits from men who claimed they were sexually abused as Scouts and thousands of abuse allegations. The program, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is also facing a decline in membership.

Taylor said Troop 232, which he chaired for seven years, is necessary because it has done more good for countless boys in Waxahachie and surrounding areas.

“I can say unequivocally that the Scouting program (now called Scouts BSA) is a principled, value-driven organization that is making a daily difference in the lives of hundreds of young adults in the Waxahachie area,” Taylor explained. “Troop 232 has a solid cadre of principle-driven adult leaders, and the community has greatly benefited from the service provided by the intrepid young men of Troop 232."

"I have personally witnessed hundreds of young men go through the Troop and mature, including two of my own sons who achieved the rank of Eagle and served leadership positions in the Troop, and are now leaders in their communities as confident adults," he added.

In a statement, the national organization reasoned that the filing was undertaken “to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come. The BSA intends to use the Chapter 11 process to create a Victims Compensation Trust that would provide equitable compensation to victims.”

The statement made it clear there would be no disruptions to local chapters.

“Scouting programs, including unit meetings and activities, council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects, will continue throughout this process and for many years to come…”

BSA President and CEO Roger Mosby issued an apology to abuse victims.

“The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children,” Mosby declared. “While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe the Chapter 11 process – with the proposed Trust structure – will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA’s important mission.”

All civil litigation against the organization is suspended as a result of the bankruptcy filing.

Troop 232, chartered by the Rotary Club, was established in 1944.

Today’s group of about 55 boys, which meets in the Richard F. Chapman Scout Cabin at 1139 Brown St., is currently selling mulch to raise funds so they can attend summer camp.

“Our culture desperately needs young people of solid moral character to lead us into the future,” Taylor maintained. “Scouting is safer and more important now than it has ever been…”