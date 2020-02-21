The Class 6A No. 12-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians earned themselves a runner-up finish in District 7-6A and captured the No. 2 seed out of the district with a 67-54 victory against South Grand Prairie on Tuesday night.

CJ Noland led the Indians (28-6, 11-3) with 20 points, while Jalen Lake added 15 points and AB Shorter, normally a defensive specialist, broke out with a season-high 13 points in his final home game.

BJ Francis finished with eight points, AJ Russ with five, and Chris Pace, Preston Hodge and Sammy Kaoud all pitched in with a pair for the Tribe, who finished a perfect 7-0 at home in district play.

It was Senior Night and Francis, Shorter, Pace, Kaoud and Russ were all honored.

The Indians trailed after eight minutes of play, 15-10, but things began to click in the second period as Lake converted a three-point play then followed with a 3-pointer to help WHS to a 26-22 halftime advantage.

In the third, the Indians started to open up some daylight and built an 11-point lead as Noland, Shorter and Russ each drained treys.

The Runnin’ Indians will open the Class 6A Region I playoffs against District 8-6A third-place finisher Richardson Pearce on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Irving MacArthur High School. Waxahachie will be seated on the “visitors” side of the gym. Tickets at the door are $3 for students and $5 for adults.