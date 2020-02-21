RED OAK — The Class 5A No. 12-ranked Red Oak boys clinched the outright District 14-5A championship in a thriller on Tuesday night as they outlasted No. 13 Midlothian in double overtime, 78-75.

The Hawks (22-11, 12-0) rallied from six down to end regulation. Midlothian took a 43-37 lead into the final eight minutes, but the Hawks outscored them 22-16 in the fourth period to tie the game at the end of regulation at 59-all. The game was still knotted at the end of the first overtime, 67-all.

Nyk Madison finished with 28 points to lead Midlothian, while Omari Bobbitt added 15, Kelton Williams 13 and Corbin Green a dozen. Jackson Tollefsbol rounded out the Panther scoring with five points.

Red Oak’s statistics were not available.

The Hawks will face West Mesquite in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at DeSoto High School. Midlothian (23-9, 10-2), meanwhile, settled for the No. 2 district seed and will take on Mesquite Poteet on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Cedar Hill.