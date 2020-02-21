CORSICANA — Getting solid play from a number of players, the Maypearl Lady Panthers advanced to the Class 3A Region III girls' basketball quarterfinals with a 43-37 area-round victory over Buffalo at Navarro College on Thursday night.

The Lady Panthers (26-7) await the winner of Friday’s area-round game between Franklin and West. Those two teams were scheduled to play each other at Riesel High School.

Senior Sol Cabuto led the way for Maypearl with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals; and classmate Lillie Beason added nine points, eight boards and four steals. Sophomore Lex Berryman finished with eight points, seven rebounds, a block and two steals.

Other scorers for Maypearl were freshman Taysie Trejo with six points, all on 6-of-6 shooting from the foul line; junior Morgan McAlister with four points; and junior Hadlee Gibson and sophomore McKinley Terry with two points each.

The Lady Bison (27-7) took an early 17-14 lead, but the Lady Panthers stormed back in the second period to take a 28-24 upper hand at the half. The second half turned into a defensive battle between the two sides, but Maypearl was able to hang on.

Maypearl finished the game 10-of-14 at the free throw line as a team.

Two more area-round games featuring Ellis County teams were scheduled to take place on Friday night. Red Oak (27-6) was set to face Mount Pleasant at 6:30 p.m. at Royse City, and Midlothian (22-13) was to take on Royse City at 7 p.m. at Kaufman.