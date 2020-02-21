The Waxahachie Lady Indians picked up a crucial District 7-6A victory on Tuesday night at Lumpkins Stadium as they scored twice in the second half and beat Grand Prairie, 3-1, to stay in a tie for first place in the standings.

The win keeps the Lady Indians (13-1-2, 7-1) even with Mansfield Lake Ridge and Mansfield High atop the 7-6A table and have games against each coming up.

They were scheduled to begin the second half of district play Friday night against Lake Ridge at Lumpkins Stadium. Then they will travel to Mansfield on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers handed WHS its only defeat of the season so far, 3-2, on Jan. 24.

In Tuesday’s match, the Lady Indians took a 1-0 halftime lead, but the visiting Lady Gophers leveled early in the second half. Midway through the half, the Lady Indians regained the lead, and added an insurance tally in the game’s waning moments en route to grabbing three points in the standings.

_____

District 7-6A girls soccer standings

TEAM W L T GF GA Diff (+/-) Pts

Lake Ridge 7 1 0 48 3 19 21

Waxahachie 7 1 0 39 7 15 21

Mansfield 7 1 0 54 7 14 21

SGP 5 3 0 48 6 11 15

GP 4 4 0 19 23 -2 12

Cedar Hill 2 5 1 11 38 -7 7

DeSoto 2 5 0 10 29 -10 6

Summit 1 6 1 11 39 -13 4

GPYWLA 0 8 0 2 80 -24 0

____

7-6A boys: Mansfield 2, WHS 1

MANSFIELD — The Indians took a 1-1 deadlock into halftime on Tuesday night, but Mansfield scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to hand WHS its second loss in district play.

The Indians (9-4-4, 1-2-4) were scheduled to travel to Cedar Hill on Friday night. They will host Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday.