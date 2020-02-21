The softball season for Waxahachie High School began with a bang on Tuesday night as the Lady Indians picked up a five-inning 12-2 run-rule victory over Dallas Bishop Lynch.

The Lady Indians lost nine seniors to graduation in 2019, but the new-look lineup appears to have plenty of pop. They plated five runs in the very first inning and then tacked on four more in the second.

Bishop Lynch got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth to make it 9-2, but WHS answered with three runs in the home half of the inning to end the game early.

WHS finished with 10 hits and committed no errors. Hope David, the only varsity holdover from a year ago, batted 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two runs batted in, while Marley Jackson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI and Kennedy Massey was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Kaden Vire added two RBI and Jackelyn Reeves was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as well.

Kylee Raney picked up the win in the circle, allowing four hits and striking out seven in five innings of work.

The Lady Indians, though, suffered an 8-2 three-inning loss to Granbury on Thursday evening at WHS in a game that was added to the schedule after the first day of the Forney tournament was canceled. Jackson was 2-for-2 with a triple and scored the first Lady Indian run by stealing home in the second inning. Reeves added a single for WHS, and Rue Stone walked and scored on a passed ball in the third.

Friday’s tournament schedule was rearranged where the Lady Indians were to face Frisco Reedy and Hallsville at the Mesquite Softball Complex in the afternoon. They will travel to North Forney on Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. first pitch.

The Lady Indians will also co-host the 287 Ellis County Tournament starting next Thursday with games in Waxahachie and Midlothian.