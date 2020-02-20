The Premont Cowgirls, led by head coach Christopher Ruiz, won their first ever playoff game in school history by defeating La Villa 60 to 36.

Freshman Andrea Cantu and junior Sabrina Garcia combined for 30 points with Cantu scoring 20.

“We started off a little slow but once we got our nerves out of the way, we picked it up and played our type of basketball,” Ruiz said. “ That was huge for us.”

Cantu has been averaging 12 points a game and has been a key player for the Cowgirls.

“Every time I think, ‘okay, she’s a freshman, she never disappoints,” Ruiz said. “She’s played big game after big game and not only is she our leading scorer but she also guards the opponents best point guards,”

“She’s huge for us but we also have key pieces around her that help so they (opponents) just focus on her.” Ruiz said.

One of those key players is Sabrina Garcia, a junior point guard this season, who averages 10 points per game.

“She plays a very similar game,” Ruiz said. “She racks up assists, steals and rebounds.”

Other key players are freshman Marina Villarreal, a key 3-point shooter, Jenna Menchaca, who leads the team in rebounds and senior Cecilia Nevarez, the team leader.

“The girls look up to her (Nevarez), they have a lot of respect for her” Ruiz said. “ She does all the little things for us defensively that maybe won’t show up in the stats book.”

The Cowgirls face Flatonia tonight in Woodsboro at 7 pm. According to Ruiz, their opponent is a solid team.

“They have one girl who is a huge scorer for them,” Ruiz said. “I’m hoping we can slow her down a little bit.”

“It will be interesting to see what happens,” Ruiz said. “I’ll make sure our girls are ready and we’ll go from there.”

With tonight being the teams first district title game, Coach Ruiz will make sure that his girls come in with confidence by offering this advice.

“Just live in the moment, you never know when you get an opportunity like this,” Ruiz said. “You deserve to be here. You’ve worked hard. You are a great basketball team.”