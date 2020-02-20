A message from Midlothian mayor, Richard Reno:

It is with a heavy heart that I report the City of Midlothian was notified on early Thursday morning, February 20, 2020 that Midlothian City Council Member Art Pierard was killed in a motor vehicle accident. The crash occurred on North Interstate 35E near South US Hwy 77 in Waxahachie, Texas.

Art was a valued member of the Midlothian City Council since 2018. He was instrumental in passing the Senior Citizen’s Tax Freeze and reducing the City Tax Rate among many other contributions. He enjoyed visiting with residents and was passionate about Midlothian. He brought a unique and positive perspective to the City. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.