Grayson County uses open vote centers which means any registered voter can vote at any one of the vote centers listed below. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on March 3.

Bells City Hall 203 S. Broadway, Bells;

Collinsville Community Building 117 N. Main, Collinsville;

Grayson College, Baptist Student Ministry, 6101 Grayson Dr., in Denison;

Grayson County Sub-Courthouse 101 W. Woodard, in Denison;

Parkside Baptist Church, south entrance 301 N. Lillis Lane, in Denison;

Southside Baptist Church 3500 S. Park, in Denison;

Denison Sr. Center, Activity Room 531 W. Chestnut St., in Denison;

First Baptist Church, Gym 187 Gordonville Rd, Gordonville;

First Baptist Church 99 Gentle Creek Lane, in Gunter;

Howe Community Center 700 W. Haning, in Howe;

Pottsboro ISD Administration Bldg., Board Mtg. Room, 105 Cardinal Lane in Pottsboro;

Sadler Baptist Church 419 S. Main, in Sadler;

Grayson County Election Administration Building 115 W. Houston, in Sherman;

Faith Church, west entrance 1800 N. FM 1417, in Sherman;

Luella First Baptist Church, south entrance 3162 Hwy. 11, in Sherman;

Municipal Building, Ballroom 405 N. Rusk, in Sherman;

Texoma Council of Governments, Eisenhower Room 1117 Gallagher Dr., in Sherman;

United Way of Grayson County 713 E. Brockett, in Sherman;

Tioga Fire Dept. Meeting Room 601 E. Main St., in Tioga;

Tom Bean First National Bank, Edwards Community Room 109 S. Britton, in Tom Bean;

Van Alstyne Grayson College South Campus, Tech Center Rm 203 1455 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy. in Van Alstyne

Whitesboro City Hall 111 W. Main, in Whitesboro;

Whitewright Church of Christ, Fellowship Hall 606 S. Carter, in Whitewright.