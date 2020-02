To celebrate Valentine’s Day the residents at The Premier of Alice crowned their royalty, held a small party and even made some handmade Valentine’s Day cards for United States soldiers. Each card held a special poem for the soldier who received it this special holiday.

Valentine royalty were King Jimmie Morin, Queen Irma Gonzalez, Prince Jose Mendietta, Princess Manuela Ramos, Duke Arturo Trevino and Dutchess Maria Olivo.