Head football coach Chris Ross has informed Red Oak Independent School District that he intends to step down after two seasons with the Hawks to pursue an opportunity as head coach at Lucas Lovejoy,

Lovejoy ISD’s board was expected to approve Ross as that team’s next head coach at Tuesday night’s board of trustees meeting. Pending approval, Red Oak ISD intends to offer current assistant coach Michael Quintero the new Red Oak head football coach position.

“We thank Coach Ross for his service to the Hawk Family over the past two years,” Red Oak athletics director Chris Anderson said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing the success of the program with our outstanding student-athletes and staff under the leadership of Coach Q. Consistency will be important as we go forward.”

Ross is the second Ellis County head football coach to step down this offseason, joining Heath Blalaock, who resigned as head coach at Life Waxahachie before Thanksgiving. Life promoted offensive coordinator Micah Stanley to the head position in December.

Red Oak was 11-2 this season, winning the District 6-5A Division II title and reaching the third round of the playoffs, where it lost 34-14 to state champion Aledo. Red Oak finished 9-2 in 2018, losing to Midlothian in the first round of the playoffs.

At Lovejoy, Ross replaces Todd Ford, who stepped down in January to pursue new opportunities. Ford was 24-20 in four seasons at Lovejoy, and the team was 7-4 this season, losing to Royse City in the first round of the playoffs.

Ross joined Red Oak ISD after serving as the director of program development at Boise State in 2016 and 2017. He joined Boise State from Prosper High School where he served as both athletic director and head coach of the football team in 2015-16.

He also spent seven years (2005-12) coaching at Cedar Park High School and four at Wichita Falls High School (2001-05). In all, Ross helped lead his teams to 10 playoff appearances, five district titles, and claimed eight conference/region coach of the year honors.

Ross also served as athletic director for the Leander Independent School District from 2012-15, which encompassed five high schools and eight middle schools and included roughly 250 coaches. His schools claimed the 5A Lone Star Cup Championship in two of his three seasons as athletic director, an award that recognizes the most outstanding extracurricular program in the state.