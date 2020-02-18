DESOTO — The Class 5A No. 3-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks have entered the stage of the season where rankings no longer matter. What matters most is winning the next game and climbing the mountain to the state tournament.

The Lady Hawks found that first rung fairly easy on Monday night, as they outscored West Mesquite 20-0 in the first eight minutes and coasted to a 72-34 victory at DeSoto High School in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

The Lady Hawks (27-6) await the winner of Tuesday evening’s bi-district contest between Whitehouse and District 15-4A runner-up Mount Pleasant in Gladewater.

Breanna Davis led a pretty balanced Lady Hawk scoring ledger with 13 points, followed by Micah Cooper with 12 and Amyia Bowie with 11. Other scorers included Aniyah Johnson with eight, Makaila Brown and Aliyah Harden with six each, Halei Parks with five, Makinzie Taplin with four, and Calijah Peay and Deja Davis with two apiece.

The Lady Hawks toyed with West Mesquite in the second quarter, maintaining a 35-15 halftime lead. With numerous bench players in the game in the second half, Red Oak took a 51-26 advantage into the fourth.

Other Ellis County bi-district games scheduled for Tuesday night included Midlothian (21-13) vs. Mesquite Poteet at Cedar Hill in Class 5A; a 4A doubleheader at Glen Rose with Life Waxahachie facing Gatesville in the opener and Midlothian Heritage (26-11) taking on Lorena in the nightcap; Ferris (19-13) vs. China Spring at Keene in 4A; and Maypearl (24-7) vs. Scurry-Rosser at Ennis in 3A.

Class 2A Reg. III

Centerville 57, Italy 36

CORSICANA — The Lady Gladiators fell just short of win No. 20 on the year as they dropped their bi-district game to Centerville on Monday night at Corsicana High School.

Italy finishes with a final mark of 19-12 and will graduate only two seniors, Kaityn Brown and Shaniaya Johnson. Head coach Rolandrus Raindle’s Lady Gladiators, with no juniors on this year’s varsity roster, will still be young in 2020-2021, which bodes extremely well for the future.

Centerville (25-8) advances and will face Crawford in the area round on Friday evening at 6 p.m. in Corscana. Crawford blasted Mart on Monday night in their bi-district pairing, 60-24.