MIDLOTHIAN — On Friday night the Jaguars of Midlothian Heritage had a chance to exact some revenge and payback for the rough time that the Life School had given them a couple of weeks prior in Waxahachie. But when the final horn sounded, Life’s Mustangs had put a harsh whipping on the Jags on their home court by the final score of 61-40.

Instead of taking control of the game from the start, the Jaguars stumbled from the gate and quickly fell behind 10-0. Life held on and was leading 13-6 as the first quarter came to an end. All in all, with the way the Mustangs started out, the Jags had to be encouraged as they were only down by 7.

On a more positive note, when the second stanza started, the MHHS hoopsters came out and started hitting the shots that they had been missing in the first quarter. In fact, Heritage closed the gap to 21-18 with about 3 minutes left in the first half, but that was as close as they would come. With the loud crowd from Hachie and the support of their cheerleaders, the Mustangs righted the ship and held a comfortable 10-point lead at halftime 30-20.

The game then got away from the Jags in the second half and their quiet crowd seemed to be in shock over their lack-luster performance in a big, important game. The last two quarters were marred with bad passes, missed shots, and a flood of turnovers. Midlothian could never get the deficit to below 10 points, and Life School won the contest going away.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by a foursome of players. Vernon Johnson led the way with 21 points, Jaden Epkin poured in 16 points, and he was followed by Blair Stacy with 13 and Gage Mayfield with 10, respectfully.

Heritage was led by Reggie Adams with 11 points, Jadon Hogg added 10 points. and Greg Johnson pitched in with 7 points. Even with the loss last Friday night, Heritage is firmly set in third place behind Life School and Alvarado.

Heritage drops to an overall record of 18-13 and 5-4 in district play. The Jags were scheduled to play again on Tuesday night against a feisty Ferris team at home.

With the win, Life moves to 26-9 on the year and 8-1 in district. The Mustangs were scheduled to finish off the regular season against Hillsboro at home on Tuesday night.