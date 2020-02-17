Benigno Zapata was the winner of the Valentine's Day Giveaway brought to you buy Alice Echo-News Journal and the local contest sponsors. Zapata won over $800 in prizes (retail value).
Sponsors and prizes they donated were:
Horse Shoes Western - Store $200 gift certificate
Edwards Furniture - Valentines Gift Basket
Rose Image - Dozen Roses
Nate's Candyland - Valentines Snack Basket
Alice Chevrolet - Dinner for two
Ray Vess Jewelry - 24k Gold Dipped Rose
Gilbert's Jewelers - Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet