CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s basketball team began their four-game road trip on Saturday afternoon as they traveled to Oklahoma to play the University of Sciences and Arts (Okla.) The Lions (20-4, 12-4) were able to battle through adversity and get the win against the Drovers (13-13, 6-10) by the score of 98-92.

Nykolas Mason scored a game-high 34 and pulled down 10 rebounds to secure his third double-double in the past four games.

Kentton Williams also recorded a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Josh Kashila (23) and Noah Boling (10) were the other Lions to reach double-figure scoring.

SAGU shot 42 percent (34-80) including 34 percent (9-26) from behind the arc.

SAGU won the rebounding battle 43-35.

SAGU hopped out to a quick 10-4 lead thanks to eight points from Williams.

Mason would score the next seven points as SAGU held a 17-8 lead with 14:11 left in the half.

USAO turned right around and went on a 9-2 run to draw back within one possession at 19-17 with 12:02 before the half.

Williams scored another bucket to give SAGU a 24-17 advantage, but the Lions relinquished the lead as the Drovers scored 11 unanswered points to take a 28-24 lead.

SAGU went cold for a few minutes and allowed USAO to build a 37-27 lead with 5:25 before the half.

Kashila and Mason combined for 16 points in the last five minutes of the half to bring SAGU within one point of the lead at half time (49-50).

Boling hit a shot from behind the arc to give SAGU its first lead since the 9:23 mark in the first half.

Kashila cashed in once again from deep to extend the lead to 61-54.

The Drovers wouldn’t go away without a fight as they went on an 8-0 run to take the lead back 62-61 with 13:55 remaining in the game.

Cortland Blake gave the Lions some breathing room by hitting from behind the arc pushing the SAGU lead to 70-64 with 11:33 left.

USAO got close again at 85-81, but it was Mason with a couple of clutch buckets to push the lead back to eight (89-81).

The Drovers cut it to a one-possession game 98-87 with 3:11 in regulation, but Williams got two tough paint baskets to extend to 93-87 with under 2:00 minutes to go.

SAGU was money from the free-throw line which sealed the win for the Lions down the stretch.

SAGU will be in action again when they travel to Langston University on Thursday at 7:45 pm.